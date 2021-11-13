Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.06 million, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.