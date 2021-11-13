Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.92.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$35.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.03. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.56 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

