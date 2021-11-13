LABS Group (LABS) Reaches Market Cap of $32.88 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $32.88 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 70,572,783.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79751098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00071627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00098350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,591.74 or 0.07201431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,535.19 or 0.99645030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.