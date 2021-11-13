Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by 164.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lam Research to earn $36.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $624.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $424.09 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

