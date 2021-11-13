Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.
Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by 164.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lam Research to earn $36.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
NASDAQ LRCX opened at $624.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $424.09 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.84.
In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.