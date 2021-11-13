Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.60. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.56. 205,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Landstar System by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

