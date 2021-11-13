Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 62,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,507. The company has a market cap of $202.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.92. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

LRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.