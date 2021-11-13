Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading Down 4.9%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 25,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,025,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTCH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Get Latch alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,835,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.