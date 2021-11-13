Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) VP Sells $30,431.70 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $183.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.97. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $135.71 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

