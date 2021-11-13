Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Horizon by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

