Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 229 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,020 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

