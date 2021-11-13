Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 80 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

