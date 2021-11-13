Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

LICY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li-Cycle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:LICY opened at $13.30 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

