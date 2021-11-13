Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE LBRT opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.