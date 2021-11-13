LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225 million.
Shares of LFVN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
