Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Limbach updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Limbach stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 22,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

