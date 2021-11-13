Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Buys 14,000 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $198.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at $2,909,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

