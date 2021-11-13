LINK (LN) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. LINK has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $3.41 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $197.46 or 0.00304916 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00072434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00097422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,993.68 or 1.00360482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.44 or 0.07148591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

