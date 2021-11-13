Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LPCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 307,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $105.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.39. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Lipocine worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

