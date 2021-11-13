Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ LPCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 307,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $105.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.39. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.42.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
Further Reading: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.