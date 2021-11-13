Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 954,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 303,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

