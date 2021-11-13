Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $78.18 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

