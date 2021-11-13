Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:LRFC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRFC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logan Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

