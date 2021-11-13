Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Lomiko Metals (OTC: LMRMF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lomiko Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A -$880,000.00 -9.70 Lomiko Metals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -17.48

Lomiko Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Lomiko Metals Competitors -2,149.40% 6.90% 0.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ peers have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lomiko Metals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals Competitors 690 2332 2718 110 2.38

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus price target of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 219.59%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Lomiko Metals peers beat Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.