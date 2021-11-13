Loom Network Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $108.35 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00052475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00223692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00086172 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.