Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.67 or 0.07180048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,311.23 or 1.00019598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.