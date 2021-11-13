Loopring Tops 24 Hour Volume of $967.13 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $967.13 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 114.4% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00225363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,247,995 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

