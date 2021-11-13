Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $9.22.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,513,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387,388. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 78,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.