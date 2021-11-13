LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 169.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $81,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 331.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 935.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $164.92 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.45 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.64.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.