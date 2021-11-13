LPL Financial LLC Acquires 485 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

