LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,533 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 230.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 413.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FUV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $430.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

