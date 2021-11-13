LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $180,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

