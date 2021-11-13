LPL Financial LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Genasys worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Genasys by 2,846.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genasys alerts:

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.