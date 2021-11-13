LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $249.69 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

