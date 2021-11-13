LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.