Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stake Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538,337 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lufax were worth $49,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $265,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 57.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $7.32 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

