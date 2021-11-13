Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,117,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

