Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

