Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 168.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

THC stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

