Man Group plc Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 79.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 673,337 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $763.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

