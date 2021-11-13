Man Group plc Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 112.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,808 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

