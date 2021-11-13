Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 221.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.33 ($2.89).

EMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.09) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.75 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.17).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.