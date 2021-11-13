Man Group plc Purchases 23,001 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 127.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,119 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 613.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,203 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $54.94 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

