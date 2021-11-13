Man Group plc Sells 24,793 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,793 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Semtech worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Semtech by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Semtech by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 129,478 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.