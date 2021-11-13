MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Earns Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

MNKD stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 204.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

