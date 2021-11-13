Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.68

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.68 and traded as high as C$31.11. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$31.05, with a volume of 263,491 shares trading hands.

MFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 31.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

