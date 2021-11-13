Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. 1,355,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,762. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 135.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

