Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.39. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.71 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

