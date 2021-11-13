Mariner LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

