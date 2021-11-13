Mariner LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

