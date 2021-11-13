Mariner LLC Purchases 16,922 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 526,797 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 260,230 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,210.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

