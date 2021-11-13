Mariner LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 481,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.