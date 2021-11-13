Mariner LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 481,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.